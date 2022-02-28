How to get Expo 2020 Dubai white passports

The highly-collectable souvenir will be available to the visitors after presenting the yellow passport from March 1

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 6:19 PM

Thirty-one days to go before Expo 2020 Dubai brings down the curtain on the world's greatest show - it's now or never before it's gone forever.

Expo 2020 has lined up amazing experiences for its final month and will be treating its loyal visitors to the mega fair with a special limited-edition white passport.

Visitors who have collected 100 or more pavilion stamps on their yellow passports will be eligible for the unique memorabilia.

The highly-collectable white passport will be available to the visitors after presenting the yellow passport from March 1 until the end of Expo 2020 inside any visitor centre.

These visitors will also receive a unique memento completely free as a token of appreciation from the Expo team for their continued loyalty and commitment.

The yellow passports were available to the visitors since the beginning of the Expo to keep a record of the number of pavilions they have visited.

The special passport was first launched at the 1967 World Expo in Montreal. Since then, it has become one of the most popular Expo souvenirs for visitors as it gets a stamp from every pavilion they visit.

Each of Expo's 200-plus pavilions has a stamp to offer visitors, with a few special stamps cropping up along the way. The ability to collect stamps has proven very popular, with the yellow passport Expo 2020 Dubai's biggest-selling item of merchandise.

But the rewards for Expo superfans do not stop there – the white passport will be given a special commemorative stamp of its own, signifying 100 stamps achieved so far, with the original yellow passport also receiving one to indicate that a white passport has been awarded. It makes the achievement of collecting a white passport even more desirable and exclusive.

With huge events and special guests yet to be announced, scrumptious food festivals and the Dh50 Season Pass to allow guests as many visits as they like, Expo predicts more visitors to embrace the 'It's Now or Never' mantra and be part of the most significant global gathering since the start of the pandemic.

Running until March 31, Expo 2020 Dubai invites visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.

