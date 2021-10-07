Here’s how you can get free Expo 2020 Dubai passes

Etisalat rolls out free passes, special offers for Expo 2020 Dubai visitors

By Staff Report Published: Thu 7 Oct 2021, 3:53 PM Last updated: Thu 7 Oct 2021, 4:00 PM

Etisalat on Thursday announced the launch of a wide range of special Expo 2020 Dubai offers and benefits, enabling visitors and residents to stay connected on the world's fastest mobile network as well as experience the best of TV entertainment and superfast broadband speeds.

Khaled Elkhouly, chief consumer officer, Etisalat, said: "We are delighted to introduce a host of offers and benefits such as loads of data and voice minutes, free double data and bill discounts, enhanced TV content and incredible home internet speeds, along with complimentary passes to Expo 2020 Dubai, the biggest cultural gathering in the world. At Etisalat, we are committed to provide top-notch benefits and are continuously innovating and evaluating ways to introduce best-in-value propositions to all our customer segments."

Visitor Line Premium and Visitor Line Premium+ plans offer a one-day Expo pass and one multi-day Expo pass, respectively. A Visitor Line Premium (Dh125) plan comes with 6GB data, 120 flexible minutes, five hours of free WiFi, Dh100 off Careem taxis, and instant access to Smiles 'Unlimited Buy 1 Get 1' vouchers. A Visitor Line Premium+ (Dh200) plan provides 22.5GB data, 525 flexible minutes, 30 hours of free WiFI, and the same Careem and Smiles benefits.

Customers migrating to Etisalat's latest Freedom plans - New Freedom starting from Plan200 and Emirati Freedom - will get double data for three months and a bill discount of up to Dh225. Customers signing up online will avail complimentary one-day, multi-day or season passes based on their selected plan.

New eLife customers who sign up online are also in for a treat. Etisalat is offering complimentary multi-day passes and other free benefits worth up to Dh1,800. These benefits include free speed boost of 250Mbps, free premium TV packs for three months, and free installation, among others.

Etisalat is Expo 2020’s Official Telecommunications and Digital Services Premier Partner. It has built a dedicated modern network for Expo 2020 Dubai to meet its requirements and provide telecom services for the visitors throughout the six-month event. With a fiber network extended to every corner of the site, Expo 2020 Dubai visitors will experience seamless uninterrupted services with best-in-class download and upload speeds, high-quality content and minimal latency.