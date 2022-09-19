Expo City Dubai welcomes over 200 students

The magic of the Expo will continue, says UAE VP
Expo City Dubai welcomed more than 200 school students on Monday – the first students to take part in Expo School Journeys, an initiative of the Expo School Programme, and the first school trips since Expo 2020 Dubai closed its doors.
The students experienced the newly launched Terra Journey and Alif Journey, which offer schools exclusive workshops on topics such as protecting animal habitats, conserving water, coding and robotics, as well as an exciting science show.
The Expo School Programme will continue to expand its educational offerings, furthering the legacy of the successful World Expo and inspiring the next generation of innovators and change makers.
General entry is free for pre-booked school groups, with workshops and the science show charged separately. Schools are invited to plan their journeys by visiting schools.expocitydubai.com.
