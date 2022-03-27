Expo 2020: Prizes worth Dh110,000 given to student winners of 'influencer' competition

A total of 450 students participated in the competitions

AFP

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 27 Mar 2022, 3:57 PM

The Ministry of Education (MoE) distributed prizes worth Dh110,000 to the winners of the “Influencer in Expo 2020 Dubai” competition.

The competition aims to highlight the talents and creativity of students in providing world-class digital content, and was launched during the “Knowledge and Learning Week” at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

A total of 450 students participated in the competitions out of which six winners were selected in the 'Content Maker' category and five winners in the 'International Days' category.

In the competitions, students created content and artwork on the importance of celebrating World Days, including the International Happiness Day, World Education Day, World Wildlife Day, International Women’s Day and World Water Day.

Officials said this competition contributes to achieving the goals of the Ministry of Education. One of them is to discover and develop students' talents and skills, build their capabilities in various fields of digital technologies, and enable them to compete at local and global levels. The competition also enhances students' confidence in their abilities and polishes their personalities as global citizens.

Six students, Khalifa Essam Ahmed, Hiam Al Hassani, Sultan Majid Al Badi and Athba Noah Al-Zeyoudi, Jumana Ali Al-Aidarous, and Janan Al Ali won in the content creator category.

Five winning students were awarded in the World Days category. These include Abdulaziz Ali Al-Dhabiani for the World Water Day, Nandana Suresh for the World Education Day, Maram Omar Hamza for the International Women's Day, Hoor Saeed Mohammed on World Wildlife Day and Sarah Sultan Al-Rumaithi for the International Day of Happiness.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Care and Capacity Building Sector at the Ministry of Education said: “The competition is the nucleus of an integrated sponsorship program for talented students who have the passion in creating digital media content. The digital media contributes to the development and strengthening of the MoE's system for discovering and nurturing talented students.”

The Ministry of Education has developed several programmes to identify talent among pupils in order to nurture them and develop their abilities, from an early age and throughout their advanced educational stages.

The discovery, care and leadership programs developed by the MoE include the development of world-class tools and methodologies to discover talented students and place them within the academic enrichment class tracks. Also, the sponsorship and leadership programs that are commensurate with their talents and abilities, which contributes to the country’s global competitiveness and leadership.