Expo 2020: Military parades, dazzling show to mark graduation of UAE police cadets from 3 Emirates

Expo 2020 is set to host a first-of-its-kind spectacular graduation ceremony for over seven hundred cadets from three emirates - the first outside academy premises.
The dazzling ceremony, set to take place on February 9 at Al Wasl Plaza under the theme ‘ Graduation of the 50th’ in celebration of the UAE’s 50th anniversary, will see 702 cadets from Abu Dhabi Police College, Dubai Police Academy, and Sharjah Police Science Academy, graduate.
In another first for the region, the ceremony will also witness a military parade by female officers alongside the Graduation of the first two batches of female cadets enrolled in four-year programmes at the Dubai Police Academy.
The joint graduation ceremony organised by the Ministry of Interior will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Maj. Gen. Dr Ghaith Ghanem Al Suwaidi, director of the Dubai Police Academy, said the ceremony would feature shows assisted by modern technology and logistics “never used before” in the presence of several top officials, dignitaries and military attachés from embassies of various countries.
The ceremony will feature military parades and exercises — which have been at the core of such graduation ceremonies — set against the backdrop of dazzling light shows.
He said bringing together cadets from different emirates at Expo 2020 signifies the cohesion and unity of the UAE as it marks its Golden Jubilee, setting the journey towards the next 50 years.
“Expo 2020 is a symbol of the UAE’s longstanding achievements over the past 50 years. People can expect to watch a magnificent event that befits the UAE’s global reputation at Expo 2020, which connects the world,” added Al Suwaidi.
Al Suwaidi noted that it is the first time for police academies across different emirates to hold the graduation ceremony outside the academy premises. “Dubai Police had its first ceremony outside the premises last year by graduating the 27th batch at the Coca Cola Arena. This year, however, will be the first time for the other emirates to gather outside the scope of the academies in a joint graduation ceremony.”
Lt. Col. Humaid Abdullah Almusharrekh, director of training at Sharjah Police Science Academy, said the joint ceremony aims to boost collaboration among police cadets across different emirates on the levels of education and training, as well as strengthen partnerships.
sherouk@khaleejtimes.com
