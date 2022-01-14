Expo 2020: Emirates 'air hostess' returns to top of Burj Khalifa as A380 flies by in dizzying new video

The airline's most daring 'crew member' is back with another death-defying stunt

By Web Desk Published: Fri 14 Jan 2022, 6:14 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Jan 2022, 6:22 PM

Emirates airline's most daring 'flight attendant' is back at the top of Burj Khalifa. And this time, she's accompanied by an A380.

A new video posted on the Dubai-based airline's Instagram account shows stuntwoman Nicole Smith-Ludvik pull off yet another death-defying stunt to promote Expo 2020 Dubai.

The video shows Smith-Ludvik, dressed as an Emirates flight attendant, standing on top of Burj Khalifa with a set of placards in a nod to the famous scene in the 2003 film Love Actually.

"I'm still here. Wow! I can see Dubai Expo," the first two cards say.

Then, as she reveals the third placard, which reads "Finally, here come my friends," a colourful A380, the world's largest passenger airline, whizzes past her in the jaw-dropping clip. But Smith-Ludvik is unfazed as she holds up her final cards.

"Fly the iconic Emirates A380 to the world's greatest show," the cards read. The body of the Emirates A380 conveys the final message, which is a picture of Smith-Ludvik holding up another card that simply says: "See you there."

The A380 then continues on its journey, while Smith-Ludvik waves from the top of the Burj Khalifa.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Smith-Ludvik wrote: "We've done it again - but bigger." Previously, Emirates put out a video in August 2021 to celebrate the fact that the UAE had been taken off the UK's red list.

Similar to the new ad, the old clip opened with a close-up of Smith-Ludvik holding up message boards. The camera then zooms out to show that she is actually standing at the very top of the Burj Khalifa.

Smith-Ludvik, a professional skydiving instructor, is one of only a handful of individuals who have stood at the 828-metre pinnacle of the world’s tallest building.