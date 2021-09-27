UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
Expo 20201 day ago
A full-scale hyperloop cargo pod and a cutaway passenger pod will be displayed at DP World’s FLOW pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.
According to Virgin Hyperloop, visitors will see a commercial cargo pod replica, which is nearly 10 metres long. They will also be able to sit inside a cutaway passenger pod and get a feel of what a future journey on hyperloop will be like.
Visitors will learn more about the technology and its future impact through interactive displays, videos and models around the pods.
“The constant flow of goods has historically driven innovation in the transportation sector and now more than ever, we must continue to future-proof the industry,” said Sultan bin Sulayem, chairman of DP World and Virgin Hyperloop. “Hyperloop is poised to revolutionise the global on-demand logistics market, and we are excited to share our vision for the technology in the DP World FLOW pavilion at Expo 2020.”
Josh Giegel, CEO and co-founder of Virgin Hyperloop, highlighted how World Expos have been debuting the most cutting-edge innovations.
“I hope that visitors will be able to imagine the not-too-distant future in which they are passengers on a commercial hyperloop system in the Gulf region and beyond,” he said.
The FLOW pavilion opens as part of Expo 2020 on October 1 and runs through March 31, 2022. The exhibit is open to the public daily starting at 10am.
UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
Expo 20201 day ago
The only requirement is they have to apply for the paid-leave in advance
Expo 20201 day ago
The high-energy basketball games are set to wow spectators at the Expo's Sports, Fitness and Wellness Hub
Expo 20201 day ago
“As challenges rise, so has our level of determination to work together to create a better future," said the UN deputy secretary-general.
Expo 20201 day ago
The sides discussed the UN’s participation at the Expo and its importance in establishing constructive global partnerships
Expo 20202 days ago
National days and honour days at the world fair are opportunities to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus international participants
Expo 20202 days ago
Since the public holiday on Thursday and the subsequent weekend, visitor numbers increased dramatically
Expo 20202 days ago
Last long break on the calendar to run from December 1 to 4
Expo 20202 days ago