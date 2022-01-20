Expo 2020 Dubai: 'World's biggest' South Indian music festival to host 7-hour marathon show

The event will see 15 artists take over Jubilee Park on Saturday

Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 6:40 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 6:41 PM

The world’s biggest South Indian music festival is coming to Expo 2020 Dubai this year.

Bringing top headliners from the South Indian film industry, the event will see 15 artists take over Jubilee Park on Saturday, January 22, with seven hours of non-stop entertainment.

After the roaring success of HIT Music Festival 2020, which took place at Sharjah Expo Centre in February 2020, some of India’s most popular musicians will be performing catchy Indian music at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The line-up includes Suchetha Satish, Trilok, Rock Paper Scissors, JAM 202, Mangal Suvarnan, Arya Dhayal, Sachin Warrier, Siddharth Menon, Jyotsna Radhakrishnan, KS Harisankar, Remya Nambeesan and Harish Sivaramakrishnan.

Keralite Suchetha Satish, a 16-year-old who made headlines aged 12 for breaking a Guinness World Record by singing in 102 languages, kicks off proceedings with a multi-lingual set.

Next up is Trilok, a Bangalore-based contemporary Carnatic rock band.

Rock/blues trio Rock Paper Scissors promise to deliver an uplifting set, while JAM 202 will keep energy levels high with their free-flow music. They will be followed by well-known singer, poet and social media sensation, Arya Dhayal, who will wow with songs including her debut single Try My Self.

The audience will know playback singer and composer, Sachin Warrier, through his song Muthuchippi Poloru from the film Thattathin Marayathu; and Siddharth Menon from his rendition of Mandaracheppundo in the film Dasharatham.

Next up is Indian playback singer, Jyotsna Radhakrishnan, who has more than 1,000 songs in her repertoire, and sings in 12 languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Kannamangalam Sreekumar Harisankar, popularly known as KS Harisankar, an Indian playback singer and music producer who comes from a family of musicians, predominantly works in Malayalam cinema, while actress and singer, Remya Nambeesan, is a familiar face on the Malayalam and Tamil film circuit.

Harish Sivaramakrishnan, the lead vocalist of popular Bangalore-based Carnatic progressive rock band, Agam, will keep the audience entertained with his predominantly progressive rock music. Then DJ Savio, the number one DJ from Kerala, will be honouring the closing of HIT Music Festival 2022.

The HIT Music Festival at Expo 2020 Dubai takes place at Jubilee Park from 5pm on January 22.

A limited offer of 50 per cent off one-day tickets is available this weekend only, and passes can be bought via the website or at the ticket box office with the promo code HIT50.