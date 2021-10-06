Expo 2020 Dubai: Women integral to saving the planet, say experts

Dubai - Women's World Majlis host event to discuss environmental issues

By Staff Report Published: Wed 6 Oct 2021, 4:26 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Oct 2021, 4:40 PM

Women are the first defenders of the Earth, making their participation in such initiatives crucial, Expo 2020's World Majlis heard this week.

As part of Climate and Biodiversity Week at Expo 2020 Dubai, the Women's Pavilion hosted a Women's World Majlis on 'The First Defenders of Mother Nature: Women Leading the Fight to Save Our Planet'. It was moderated by Dr Nawal Al Hosany, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

"This event is the first of its kind, and Expo 2020 Dubai has provided a platform to discuss pioneering initiatives to save Mother Nature because only if the international community unites and collaborates will we be able to build a better future," said Al Hosany.

Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, also addressed the gathering and praised the UAE for its support on women's issues.

Speaking at the session, Christiana Figueres said if the world does not prioritise climate change in the next few years, "we will perish, lose many living creatures, and face greater problems than we see today." She added that women's participation in saving nature was not optional, as the world cannot afford to lose so much of its capability in fighting climate change. She said that such problems can only be solved with everyone working together, and many ideas from as many people as possible would be needed.

Research has shown that women are the greener gender. For example, a 2019 study by the Climate Institute in the US reported that, on average, women in many countries have a 20 per cent smaller carbon footprint than men and that countries with female political leaders tend to have lower carbon emissions per capita.

It also found that women were generally more knowledgeable on biodiversity and climate awareness, with a greater knowledge of endangered species. Yet women are also overlooked when it comes to these concerns, with low numbers working as climate researchers and environmental governance.