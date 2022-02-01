Expo 2020 Dubai: What to expect from Prince William's visit to the world fair

Duke of Cambridge's visit to coincide with UK National Day celebrations at Expo site.

by Anjana Sankar Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 6:06 PM

Britain's Prince William will interact with young Emiratis, government leaders and learn more about UAE’s conservation of flora and fauna during his first official visit to the UAE.

The Duke of Cambridge is expected to visit Expo 2020 on February 10 to coincide with the UK National Day at Expo.

The National Day will see the sprawling Expo site deliver an extraordinary celebration of the very best of British culture and creativity.

Prince William’s visit aims to build on the ‘deep and strong’ bonds between the UK and the UAE.

Though the full itinerary of his visit is not revealed, Prince William will join several celebrations including the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay that will parade through the Expo site and pass through Commonwealth National Pavilions.

Visitors to Expo can catch a glimpse of the Prince when he will lead the relay and move around the site.

The Relay is traditionally held prior to the Commonwealth’s Games and carries a message from the Head of Commonwealth, the Queen of England.

A passionate conservationist, Prince William will learn more about initiatives that provide protected areas for the unique flora and fauna of the region, and will meet leading environmentalists leading these projects.

He will also highlight two environmental awards - the Earthshot Prize, and the United for Wildlife initiative tackling the illegal wildlife trade.

United for Wildlife established by Prince William in 2014, has been working in the region to help counter the trade in illegal wildlife which poses an existential threat to the world’s most iconic species. Countries all over the world, including the UAE, are making a collective effort to tackle this $150 billion criminal enterprise and during his visit, Prince Williams will learn more about public-private partnerships in the UAE helping to achieve this.

The visit also provides an opportunity to showcase The Earthshot Prize on the world stage at Expo 2020 Dubai. Highlighting some of the remarkable innovators from the inaugural 2021 Earthshot Prize will help accelerate and scale their incredible solutions to repair the planet. Further details will be advised in due course.