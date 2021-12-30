Expo 2020 Dubai: Vietnam celebrates National Day with Unesco-recognised song

Al Wasl Plaza transformed into a vibrant cultural stage for the occasion

Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

By Wam Published: Thu 30 Dec 2021, 9:33 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Dec 2021, 9:35 PM

Vietnam marked its Expo 2020 Dubai National Day on Thursday with a cultural performance of the nation’s performing arts, including a rendition of the Unesco-recognised song Quan ho son in Bac Ninh at Al Wasl during the official ceremony.

Ta Quang Dong, Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, was welcomed by Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs.

Ta Quang Dong said: "Expo 2020 becomes even more special in the context that the whole world is experiencing an unprecedented challenging and difficult period of time in history due to the profound and multi-dimensional impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This is one of the first events where 192 participating countries gather and meet in person once again to showcase their achievements, latest advancements, connect and work together for the future. The theme of Expo 2020 Dubai reflects the reality of today's world where no single country can solve the challenges we are facing but requires the solidarity of all countries in the world."

He added that Vietnam's goal is to promote the power of cultural values and highlight the creativity of Vietnamese people, "as well as join hands with international friends to address the challenges the humanity is facing."

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi said: "As one of the fastest growing economies and the third-largest market in South East Asia, Vietnam’s presence at Expo highlights its journey of growth and development. Vietnam has joined other change-makers at Expo 2020 Dubai to explore the key to creating a better future for everyone, and to promote its ‘Vision 2035: Towards prosperity, creativity, equity, and democracy’.

"The decades-old relationship between the UAE and Vietnam is built on a strong foundation and has resulted in diverse cooperation ranging from the political, to the economic, to the cultural spheres. Through Vietnam’s presence at Expo 2020 Dubai and beyond, we are keen to enhance our cooperation and explore new areas for further engagement between our two nations."

Al Wasl Plaza was transformed into a vibrant cultural stage for grand fashion show 'The Eternal Flow', which featured more than 150 people showcasing traditional dance performances and exciting circus acts. Three Vietnamese and international fashion designers will demonstrate the beauty of traditional brocade with one-of-a-kind collections.

The day’s celebrations will also include an immersive Vietnamese cultural experience, including bespoke projection show 'The Legend of Lac Long Quan & Au Co' beamed across Al Wasl Plaza, telling the tale of a dragon and fairy couple, whose children had become the ancestors of Vietnamese people.

The first Vietnamese Film Week in the Middle East kicked off at Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, openedwith the movie Dad, I’m Sorry. Running until January 5, the week features screenings of seven internationally awarded Vietnamese movies at venues across Expo 2020, exploring Vietnam’s rapid economic development, its cultural identity and deeply ingrained values.