Expo 2020 Dubai: Underprivileged kids get free health checks at India Pavilion

Seventy less fortunate children of different nationalities were given free medical check-ups at Expo 2020 Dubai, thanks to Aster Volunteers.
Aster teamed up with a UAE charity for the fourth edition of its Smiles programme, which was held at the India Pavilion to mark Children’s Day and the start of Expo 2020’s Tolerance and Inclusivity Week.
Besides providing them with free consultations with doctors, the team treated the kids to a fun day out at the world fair.
The youngsters — all of whom are living in the UAE — enjoyed some wellness activities, like aerobics, karate, arts and crafts, face painting, and more. They also explored three pavilions at the Expo site and were handed goodie bags, along with food and refreshments.
“The entire purpose of the Smile programme is to bring happiness into the lives of these children who have been through so much at such a young age,” said Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare.
“Some of them have been brought in from war-torn countries; some are orphans; while others come from difficult and underprivileged backgrounds. Putting a little smile on their lips and caring for their health and well-being is the least we can do for them.”
Aster Volunteers, the global corporate social responsibility programme of Aster DM Healthcare, was launched on the occasion of the company’s 30th anniversary in 2017. It provides a platform that bridges the gap between people who would like to help and those in need.
Driven by Aster DM Foundation, through various initiatives, the programme has been able to impact over three million lives and currently has 27,000 registered volunteers.
