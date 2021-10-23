Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE on track to become global space player, says Sarah Al Amiri

The ABLF Talks at the Dubai Cares pavilion will highlight the need for hosting dialogues that showcase the integral qualities that define modern-day leaders as they seek to guide their organisations and countries responsibly
The UAE is on track to become a global player in space exploration in the next 50 years.
The country's new interplanetary journey to explore Venus and the asteroid belt being an opportunity to transfer knowledge to the private sector.
Outlining the tremendous business opportunities for the UAE Space Agency, Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency, recently reiterated that the country’s space industry can become a key driver of economic growth and prosperity.
Delivering a keynote speech at the Space Business Forum at Expo 2020 Dubai, Al Amiri underlined her overriding objective was to ensure the UAE becomes a global player in the space industry.
“From the future of travel and the next frontier of business innovation to creating an environment that encourages sustainable growth, space represents the next frontier of innovation. Our mission to explore Venus and the Asteroid Belt between Jupiter and Mars will serve as a catalyst for progress and an opportunity to transfer knowledge to the private sector," she said.
In this endeavour, the UAE Space Agency will work more closely with the private sector to ensure start-ups, entrepreneurs and new companies have the opportunity to enter the race to space.
It will further deepen collaboration and cooperation with local and global stakeholders to make the industry more accessible and create an attractive and competitive ecosystem that encourages business innovation.
“It will support the creation of new Emirati aerospace companies and contribute to the growth of a competitive and attractive ecosystem to consolidate the UAE space industry’s status as a global player," Al Amiri said.
"We will work hand-in-hand with the private sector to ensure scientific and technical expertise from our interplanetary missions is accessible, whilst simultaneously creating a robust regulatory and business framework to consolidate our innovation-driven economy.”
