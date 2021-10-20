Expo 2020 Dubai: Travel through past, present and future at 'timeless' Peru pavilion

Dubai - With large audio and visual elements, Peru shows the world why it's one of the most biodiverse countries in the world

Published: Wed 20 Oct 2021

The Peru pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai takes visitors on a sensory journey through the country's past, present and future legacies.

The pavilion was inaugurated on Wednesday by Najeeb Al Ali, executive director of the Commissioner-General Office at Expo 2020, and the Peru pavilion commissioner-general Amora Carbajal.

As they journey through snowy peaks, highlands, cloud forests, rainforests and the Pacific Coast, visitors will discover why Peru is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world.

The theme of the second-largest Latin American country is based on the concept of 'Timless Peru', which highlights the fact that the nation transcends time and place when it comes to the innovation and knowledge it uses to build a better world.

The Peru pavilion is spread over an area of 2,500sqm distributed over four floors, and has dedicated rooms for business interactions and a restaurant to promote its gastronomy.

With large audio and visual elements, Peru shows the world various aspects of artistic and cultural life, along with various agricultural, maritime, fauna and flora products that comprise the rich biodiversity of the country.

