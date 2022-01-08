Expo 2020 Dubai: Transport and telecom chiefs set to discuss post-pandemic strategies

Travel and Connectivity Week comes almost two years after the Covid-19 pandemic began to upend global travel

Expo 2020 Dubai’s upcoming Travel and Connectivity Week from January 9-16 will convene leading industry figures, innovators and policymakers around digitalisation and connectivity as a universal human right and force for good in a changed world.

Highlights include the Travel and Connectivity Week Business Forum, which kicks off at 9am on January 11, at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020.

Speakers at the hybrid event will include Tewolde Gebremariam, Group CEO, Ethiopian Airlines and Andres Sutt, Estonia Minister for Entrepreneurship and Information Technology.

Hamad Buamim, President and CEO, Dubai Chamber of Commerce; Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), and Mohannad Samara, Director, Business Development & Strategic Projects, Etisalat are also slated to appear.

The sixth of 10 Theme Weeks under Expo 2020’s Programme for People and Planet, Travel and Connectivity Week comes almost two years after the Covid-19 pandemic began to upend global travel, transforming our approach to connectivity in the 21st century.

The Nexus, home to the Programme for People and Planet, of which the 10 Theme Weeks are a key pillar, will see numerous events throughout the week – from a three-hour tech innovation session titled ‘Age of Disruption’ (January 12) to ‘Cultures in Conversation: A Cloud is Nobody’s’ (January 15).

The Women’s Pavilion will also host various events, including a World Majlis on ‘Closing the Digital Gender Gap’ (January 10) and a two-hour event ‘Super (S)heroes: How Arab and Muslim Women Use Media to Connect and Shatter Stereotypes’ (January 13).