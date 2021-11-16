Expo 2020 Dubai to conclude with 8th edition of World Government Summit

The event will be held from March 29-30, 2022

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 6:35 PM

The World Government Summit will host its eighth edition on March 29 and 30, 2022, at Expo 2020 Dubai, coinciding with the closing of the world fair.

The summit will held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Featuring the theme "Shaping the Next Generation of Governments," the summit will continue its role in shaping future governments, promoting global dialogues and international partnerships.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit, said that the summit is the largest and most comprehensive platform that will envision tomorrow's governments and create a better future for humanity.

"The World Government Summit will be held in tandem with the closing of the Expo 2020 Dubai, with an exceptional edition that would include 50 strategic sessions on various topics. The UAE will stand side by side with other government leaders, thought leaders and experts, with the aim of creating a better future for humanity," he said.

Al Gergawi affirmed that the previous seven editions of the summit established strong international partnerships and set the future as its goal.

Eight main themes focus on designing a better future for humanity

The eighth edition of the summit will cover eight main themes focusing on designing a better future for humanity, while the agenda will emphasise anticipating challenges, foresight and finding effective solutions.

>> "Policies that drive progress and government development" will focus on the importance of enabling governments to develop policies that drive government development and accelerate government service innovation.

>> "Designing the future of healthcare systems" will highlight the importance of analysing the challenges of current health care systems, redesigning health care systems, enhancing well-being, collaborations with all stakeholders to provide holistic healthcare, and focusing on the mental health of the community.

>> "Actioning sustainability for positive impact" will emphasise the importance of adopting comprehensive and sustainable strategies that guarantee the necessary resources for countries, governments and societies. It will also highlight the need for innovative solutions to ensure goals to combat climate change are actioned.

>> "Accelerating the global economic recovery" will highlight the importance of creating new economic policies and plans that accelerate recovery.

>> "Enabling the future of education and work" will address the importance of creating agility in workforce and education.

>> "Building cities of the future theme" will focus on the vital need for building the adequate and resilient infrastructures for sustainable cities.

>> "Empowering societal resilience" will address the need for building empowered communities to adapt to the rapid changes in the upcoming years, while addressing the empowerment of youth and women.

>> "Exploring the frontiers" will shed light on forecasting opportunities and future trends.

Best Minister in the World Award

The eighth edition of the summit will witness the announcement of the winners of the best minister award, which sheds light on the most prominent experiences of ministers around the world.

The award will honour leaders who have made distinguished achievements in serving humanity, and making positive economic and social impacts.

