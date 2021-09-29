Expo 2020 Dubai tickets: Prices, special offers, who can enter for free

Dubai - Here is where to get your tickets to the World’s Greatest Show.

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 29 Sep 2021, 3:28 AM Last updated: Thu 30 Sep 2021, 10:28 AM

The stage is set and all roads and air routes lead to Expo 2020 Dubai. The World’s Greatest Show begins on October 1, and the Expo buzz is reverberating across the country.

Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast

Tickets to the event are selling like hot cakes, and residents and tourists are all set to be wowed by the Expo dazzle.

Here is all you need to know about getting a ticket to the region’s first World Expo that begins on October 1. You can also check out our ultimate guide to Expo 2020:

>> Special offer

First up, let’s explore the generous offer rolled out by the authorities. With all that the Expo 2020 has to offer, it’s literally impossible to explore its wonders in a day. Simply put, a day is not enough.

Keeping this in mind, the organisers announced an incredible offer that gives a month’s access to the Expo site for the price of a day ticket – Dh95.

This means, if you purchase the October Pass, you can come back to the site for 31 days and explore its 192 Country Pavilions, 60 daily live events and 200 food and beverage outlets.

Hurry, though, the promotion is available only till October 15.

>> Free access for …

The following categories get tickets for free:

- Kids and youth under 18.

- Tertiary and higher education students.

- Seniors aged 60 years and above.

- People of determination (+1 companion at half price).

The point to note here is that all visitors, including those eligible for free tickets, must obtain a ticket to enter the Expo site.

>> Free tickets for travellers on UAE airlines

- Passengers who fly with Emirates to Dubai between October 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, will get one pass each. Passengers who are flying through Dubai, too, can avail the opportunity if their connection in Dubai is more than six hours.

- Passengers travelling to or via Abu Dhabi with Etihad Airways will get a free ticket.

- flydubai passengers booking a ticket to Dubai from September 1 get a complimentary one-day ticket.

Look: Sheikh Hamdan cycles around Expo 2020 site

>> Ticket prices

- Single-entry ticket: Dh95

- Six-month season pass: Dh495 (valid for unlimited entries)

- Multi-day pass: Dh195 (valid for unlimited entries for 30 consecutive days from the first day of use)

>> Where to buy the tickets

- Expo 2020 Dubai online ticket office

- Convenience stores at Dubai Metro stations or Enoc and Eppco service stations.