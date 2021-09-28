Expo 2020 Dubai: Tech to help assess demand for taxis at venue

UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
Expo 20201 day ago
A new technology launched for Expo 2020 Dubai will help ride-hailing service Hala predict how many taxis are needed at the Expo site. It then automatically dispatches the required number of cabs to the site.
The increased taxi fleet enables the service to “optimally balance supply and demand”, a top official said. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) collaborated with Hala to launch the ‘Auto Dispatch’ technology.
Leveraging an innovative in-house technology developed by Careem, vehicles will automatically receive dispatch requests to the Expo site based on “the required number of taxis needed at each hour of the day”.
Hala, the joint venture between the RTA and Careem, enables customers to book any taxi in Dubai via an app.
How to book a cab
Tourists, residents, and visitors at Expo can book the taxis through their phones via the application, or self-serving kiosks. Customers will use a one-time password (OTP) to book a taxi via their mobile, connect with the driver, and take off on their journey with zero waiting time, the RTA said.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
Expo 20201 day ago
The only requirement is they have to apply for the paid-leave in advance
Expo 20201 day ago
The high-energy basketball games are set to wow spectators at the Expo's Sports, Fitness and Wellness Hub
Expo 20201 day ago
“As challenges rise, so has our level of determination to work together to create a better future," said the UN deputy secretary-general.
Expo 20201 day ago
The sides discussed the UN’s participation at the Expo and its importance in establishing constructive global partnerships
Expo 20202 days ago
National days and honour days at the world fair are opportunities to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus international participants
Expo 20202 days ago
Since the public holiday on Thursday and the subsequent weekend, visitor numbers increased dramatically
Expo 20202 days ago
Last long break on the calendar to run from December 1 to 4
Expo 20202 days ago