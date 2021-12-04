Expo 2020 Dubai: Sweden pavilion uplifts people of determination

Artists, athletes and government and business leaders came together to celebrate the International Day of Disabled Persons

Underscoring the importance of leaving no one behind, Better World Fund organised an event to uplift people with determination at the Sweden pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to mark the International Day of Disabled Persons on Friday.

The event featured talks by government and business leaders, artists and athletes, to demonstrate the achievements of people of determination and showcase the ways in which individuals and organisations can work together to achieve inclusion.

The speakers shed light on specific actions, platforms and initiatives for people with disabilities.

The event was organised in collaboration with Dubai Cares, Islamic Affairs and with the UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth as a strategic partner.

Dr Tariq Al Gurg, CEO and vice-chairman of Dubai Cares, told Khaleej Times that children of determination also have dreams and ambitions, just like anyone else.

“They need quality education to develop their skills and realise their full potential. Hence, they should be included and given priority in every agenda. Awareness, advocacy and action are critical to ensuring that children of determination can secure their rightful place in our societies and contribute their role as equal participants," he said.

Valentina Castellani, an award-winning film producer, president and chairwoman of Quinn Studios Entertainment, was also present at the event. Her works revolve around the subject of people of determination.

"We do not succeed by surpassing (anyone) but ourselves," she said. “We are working on an uplifting story with the Al Qasimi family in collaboration Quinn Studios. I will be spending a month in the UAE working on the film."

The Better World Fund is a philanthropic Paris based foundation stages international celebrities, filmmakers, leaders, companies and change makers supporting and development around people with disability.

“This is one of the most pressing challenges of our time and having the support of such global icons is pivotal to the work we do,” said Manuel Collas de la Roche, president and founder, Better World Fund.

