Expo 2020 Dubai: Sukhwinder Singh concert to be postponed

The show was supposed to take place on Sunday evening

Organisers at Expo 2020 Dubai have announced that the Sukhwinder Singh concert that was supposed to take place on Sunday has been postponed.

According to an official tweet, the show was supposed to take place at Jubilee Park on January 2.

"A new date for the concert will be announced soon across our social media channels," the tweet said.

Authorised reiterated that events may be postponed or cancelled for various reasons throughout Expos's six-month run.

"However, we would like to reassure you there are many exciting things to see and do at Expo 2020 Dubai, and we look forward to welcoming you to a safe and secure event," the notice said.