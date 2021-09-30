Expo 2020 Dubai: Special immigration counters for families at airport

UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
Colourful immigration counters have been set up for families travelling through the Dubai International Airport.
The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) - Dubai tweeted that the colourful counters have been decorated with images of Expo 2020 mascots Latifa and Rashid.
The authority tweeted images of children posing for photographs in front of the special counters.
Expo 2020 Dubai, billed as the World's Greatest Show, begins its six-month run from tomorrow, October 1.
Expo mascot Latifa is an inquisitive eight-year-old girl who dreams of becoming one of the world's greatest inventors. The chatty youngster – who loves playing with her chemistry set and disassembling electronics – is keen to share her knowledge with others and always looking for an opportunity to learn something new. Her brother, nine-year-old Rashid, cares deeply for the environment and enjoys poetry, drawing, riddles and family tales passed down through the generations.
The only requirement is they have to apply for the paid-leave in advance
The high-energy basketball games are set to wow spectators at the Expo's Sports, Fitness and Wellness Hub
“As challenges rise, so has our level of determination to work together to create a better future," said the UN deputy secretary-general.
The sides discussed the UN’s participation at the Expo and its importance in establishing constructive global partnerships
National days and honour days at the world fair are opportunities to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus international participants
Since the public holiday on Thursday and the subsequent weekend, visitor numbers increased dramatically
Last long break on the calendar to run from December 1 to 4
