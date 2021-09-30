Expo 2020 Dubai: Special immigration counters for families at airport

Dubai - The authority tweeted images of children posing for photographs in front of the special counters.

By Staff Report Published: Thu 30 Sep 2021, 2:38 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Sep 2021, 3:24 PM

Colourful immigration counters have been set up for families travelling through the Dubai International Airport.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) - Dubai tweeted that the colourful counters have been decorated with images of Expo 2020 mascots Latifa and Rashid.

Expo 2020 Dubai, billed as the World's Greatest Show, begins its six-month run from tomorrow, October 1.

Expo mascot Latifa is an inquisitive eight-year-old girl who dreams of becoming one of the world's greatest inventors. The chatty youngster – who loves playing with her chemistry set and disassembling electronics – is keen to share her knowledge with others and always looking for an opportunity to learn something new. Her brother, nine-year-old Rashid, cares deeply for the environment and enjoys poetry, drawing, riddles and family tales passed down through the generations.