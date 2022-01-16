Expo 2020 Dubai: South Korean president hails K-pop's global impact

The world fair has seen over 9.5 million visits thus far
Expo 20205 days ago
South Korea’s soft power matches its economic achievements, President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday at the start of a Middle East tour expected to focus on business and trade opportunities.
K-pop stars have “charmed the world”, the president said at Dubai’s Expo in the United Arab Emirates, the first leg of a trip that will also take him to Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
Moon talked up the Korean pop music, TV and film that has become wildly popular in many countries across the globe, including in nations in the Middle East.
“(Koreans’) yearning for mutual happiness has fostered soft power just as strong as their economic might,” he said, in a speech book-ended by sporting performances of taekwondo as well as of traditional dance.
“Under a starlit desert sky this evening, a dazzling show of K-pop stars who charmed the entire world will come alive,” Moon told an audience of several hundred on a damp afternoon in Dubai.
Korean culture is riding high after the success of K-pop bands such as BTS, Oscar-winning film Parasite and TV shows like Squid Game, Netflix’s most popular series launch.
The craze has not escaped the Gulf region, with BTS the most streamed artist on Spotify last year in Saudi Arabia.
Moon’s UAE schedule includes meetings with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
ALSO READ:
On Tuesday, Moon will meet Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, as well as Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the head of oil giant Aramco and the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Yonhap said.
He is expected to announce the resumption of Gulf free-trade talks after meeting the leader of the Gulf Cooperation Council on Wednesday, Nayef al-Hajraf, before discussions with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo on Thursday, the agency added.
The world fair has seen over 9.5 million visits thus far
Expo 20205 days ago
MGI products are also playing a key role in supporting scientific research and applications in other areas in key regions, including the Middle East
Expo 20205 days ago
The cultural programme included an operatic performance by Wang Weilian, singing the harmonious My Motherland and Me
Expo 20206 days ago
Bill Gates, Richard Curtis to attend Global Goals Week at world fair from January 15 to 22
Expo 20206 days ago
The pass is valid for entries to the mega event till March 31, 2022
Expo 20206 days ago
The pavilion showcases various sustainability features of the country’s long and illustrious history
Expo 20206 days ago
Travel and Connectivity Week comes almost two years after the Covid-19 pandemic began to upend global travel
Expo 20201 week ago
Visitors praised Dewa’s contributions to making Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world
Expo 20201 week ago