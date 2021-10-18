Expo 2020 Dubai: ‘Smart pants’ to treat knee, thigh problems

The ABLF Talks at the Dubai Cares pavilion will highlight the need for hosting dialogues that showcase the integral qualities that define modern-day leaders as they seek to guide their organisations and countries responsibly
Expo 20201 day ago
An innovative prototype at Expo 2020's Germany pavilion could soon be the solution to all knee and thigh aches — smart pants.
The pants can track, monitor and evaluate the movement of muscles, opening up a new way of treating knee, thigh and other joint issues in the future.
The intelligent pants for movement analysis, developed by research project SMOVE, were shared with visitors to Campus Germany at Expo 2020 Dubai, who were briefed on how the efficiency of joints decreases and movement becomes more difficult with age, accidents and diseases.
Dr Vincent Hofbauer, consultant orthopaedic and trauma surgery specialist in hand surgery and special trauma surgery from University Hospital Muenster, said: “Sometimes we defer to the surgical solution, and the replacement of a joint with another one, usually made of metal and plastic.
ALSO READ:
>> Expo 2020 Dubai: Play real-life Squid Game at Korean Pavilion
>> You could live at the Expo 2020 Dubai site after the world fair is over
"In order to avoid such operations, we have to ensure that the muscles are moving, as the lack or absence of movement may cause health problems later.”
Through vibration sensors on the wrist that monitor hand movement, the smart pants enable doctors to ‘see’ muscle movement, enabling them to identify issues and monitor patients’ conditions.
The ABLF Talks at the Dubai Cares pavilion will highlight the need for hosting dialogues that showcase the integral qualities that define modern-day leaders as they seek to guide their organisations and countries responsibly
Expo 20201 day ago
Children made up a quarter of the total visits
Expo 20201 day ago
UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
Expo 20201 day ago
The only requirement is they have to apply for the paid-leave in advance
Expo 20201 day ago
The high-energy basketball games are set to wow spectators at the Expo's Sports, Fitness and Wellness Hub
Expo 20201 day ago
“As challenges rise, so has our level of determination to work together to create a better future," said the UN deputy secretary-general.
Expo 20202 days ago
The sides discussed the UN’s participation at the Expo and its importance in establishing constructive global partnerships
Expo 20202 days ago
National days and honour days at the world fair are opportunities to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus international participants
Expo 20202 days ago