Expo 2020 Dubai: Six-day leave announced

Expo 2020 Dubai: Six-day leave for govt employees announced

Dubai - Employees can avail the leaves till the event ends on March 31, 2022

By Staff Report Published: Tue 28 Sep 2021, 3:27 AM

Good news for Dubai Government employees: They can avail up to six days of paid leaves to experience the wonders of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The move is as per directives issued by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. The idea is for the government employees to understand global innovations being displayed at the world fair that begins its six-month run on October 1.

The employees can avail the leaves till the event ends on March 31, 2022.

The event will help sharpen the employees' capabilities and make them future-ready as they witness ideas presented at 192 pavilions at the fair.

Sheikh Hamdan said: "Expo 2020 is a unique event that will bring the world to Dubai. They will bring their knowledge, cultures and creativity from around the globe.

"Our goal is to implement the Expo's theme of 'Connecting minds, creating the future' practically. We want our team to be familiar with creative ideas from all over the world."

The Dubai Crown Prince stressed that the government has established a unique work model, with creativity as its foundation.

"The aim is to reach the highest levels of excellence. This calls for reviewing successful experiences to inspire new ideas that will help achieve the ambitious goals set by the UAE as it prepares for the next 50 years," Sheikh Hamdan added.

