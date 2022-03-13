Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Saif bin Zayed attends mass wedding for UAE ministry employees at world fair

Part of the 'Fazaa' initiative that aims to revive the social traditions and culture of the UAE.

WAM

Published: Sun 13 Mar 2022, 10:05 AM

A mass traditional wedding was held at Expo 2020 Dubai on March 11 under the patronage of the Ministry of Interior, Fazaa Social Security Fund.

His Highness General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior (MOI), attended the event, congratulating 100 grooms who had gathered at Gayath Trail, beside the UAE Pavilion, a statement issued said.

The mass wedding, the first ever held at Expo 2020 Dubai, was organised by the Ministry to help its young affiliates who are getting married with a valuable set of gifts to enable them to start their family lives. This is part of the “Fazaa” initiative that aims to revive the social traditions and culture of the UAE.

Colonel Ahmed Mohammed Buharoon, General Manager of the MOI’s Fazaa Social Security Fund, said: “This is a happy day for all of us. The attendance of Sheikh Saif bin Zayed has honoured this mass wedding, which enabled us to revitalise our traditional “Fazaa” initiative and deliver a helping hand to MOI’s employees with the wedding costs. We selected Expo 2020 Dubai to host this year’s mass wedding to showcase our genuine Emirati traditions and culture in front of visitors from all over the world”.

A musical troupe performed traditional Emirati music and dances at the wedding.