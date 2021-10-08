Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed remembered on Al Wasl Plaza’s dome

by Saman Haziq Published: Fri 8 Oct 2021, 2:08 PM Last updated: Fri 8 Oct 2021, 3:40 PM

The Al Wasl Plaza dome at Expo 2020 Dubai lit up with images of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum on Thursday night to pay a tribute to the leader on his 31st death anniversary.

The visual presentation ‘Ya Rashid Al Khair’, was put together by Emirati directors Nahla Al-Fahd and Amna Belhoul, and featured an Arabic poem penned by renowned poet Mohammed bin Saif Al Otaiba and composed by Fayez Al Saeed. The poem was about people’s love for the visionary man and leader, who saw the immense potential of Dubai and devoted his life to his country’s growth and development.

Nahla AlMheiri, director - UAE Content at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum remains in our hearts and minds. Today, on his death anniversary, we are honoured to witness his images projected on the dome of Al Wasl, visible to people who joined us from across the globe to learn about the vision of a man who transformed Dubai from a desert into one of the world’s most celebrated cities – a city that now gathers the world under his guiding principles of love, tolerance and collaboration.”

The poem was written in March 1999, and the photographs were obtained from Sheikh Rashid’s personal photographer, Ramesh.

“We utilised the latest technologies in order to display the photographs on such a large scale, and coloured them so that they present Sheikh Rashid as alive and wise as he remains in our memories,” AlMheiri added.

The Rashid Al Khair show will feature regularly on the Al Wasl dome, comprising a stunning 360-degree projection with immersive light and sound effects. The beating heart of the Expo 2020 Dubai site, Al Wasl Plaza’s dome is 130 metres in diameter and more than 67 metres tall.