Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed visits Venezuela, Philippines, Portugal and DEWA pavilions

The Dubai Ruler tweets about global competition launched by DEWA for universities.

By Web Desk Published: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 8:57 PM Last updated: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 8:59 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Friday toured the pavilions of Venezuela, Philippines, Portugal and DEWA, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Dubai Ruler was impressed by the clean energy and green hydrogen projects. “I was drawn to a global competition launched by DEWA for universities to transform traditional homes into homes based on solar energy,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

The Venezuela Pavilion is distinguished by its striking artistic design, which transports visitors to the country of eight provinces, and provides an integrated presentation of its diverse geographical and cultural heritage, and its participatory social nature.

