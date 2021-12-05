Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed visits Spanish pavilion

The Dubai Ruler says Expo 2020 gives participating nations an opportunity to showcase their history and heritage
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the Spanish pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday.
He was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.
During his visit, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the pavilion’s immersive experience that offers visitors insights into the values of the Spanish people — solidarity, creativity and innovation — along with what makes the country attractive for tourists and investors, and the country’s commitment to the theme of Expo 2020 Dubai.
Under the theme ‘Intelligence for Life’, the Spanish pavilion offers itself as an example of intelligent creativity, capable of uniting people around exceptional creative projects in the fields of science, technology, production, education and art.
Sheikh Mohammed learned about how the pavilion was built using reusable materials including wood, iron and fabric to highlight the principle of sustainability. Its conical shape that facilitates increased air circulation provides an eco-friendly way to maintain a cooler temperature.
The pavilion has dedicated an entire section to celebrate the game of chess. The history of chess has a particular relevance for the Pavilion since it is also the story of the union of two cultures: Spanish and Arab. Chess arrived in the European country in the 8th century from the Arab world.
He also toured the ‘Forest of Intelligence’, an exhibition designed to show examples of how Spain is implementing the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development with innovative projects. Made up of technological trees with a special material that absorbs carbon dioxide, the ‘Forest of Intelligence’ is a metaphorical space that illustrates how Spain contributes to the protection and sustainable use of natural resources.
Sheikh Mohammed expressed his appreciation for the exhibits at the pavilion that give visitors glimpses into Spain’s ancient civilisation, which is deeply linked to the Arab world.
The Spanish pavilion has organised a diverse programme of activities and events throughout the period of Expo 2020 Dubai that introduces visitors to the rich culture and heritage of the country.
