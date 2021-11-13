Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed visits Singapore, Jordan pavilions

During his visit to the Jordan pavilion, he was accompanied by Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh

By Web Desk Published: Sat 13 Nov 2021, 8:10 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited Singapore and Jordan pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh during his visit to the Jordan pavilion. In a tweet, the Vice-President said the UAE welcomes the culture, history and people of Jordan to the country and affirmed that the fraternal relations with Jordan will develop continuously.

“Today, I also visited the Singapore Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. The meeting of the world with us in Dubai during six months at the Expo is amazing and that will have further effects on the development process in our country,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted after his visit to the Singapore pavilion.