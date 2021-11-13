Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed visits Singapore, Jordan pavilions

The made in India helmet is designed to keep industrial, construction among other outdoor workers comfortable in high-temperature environments.
Expo 20202 days ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited Singapore and Jordan pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday.
Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh during his visit to the Jordan pavilion. In a tweet, the Vice-President said the UAE welcomes the culture, history and people of Jordan to the country and affirmed that the fraternal relations with Jordan will develop continuously.
“Today, I also visited the Singapore Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. The meeting of the world with us in Dubai during six months at the Expo is amazing and that will have further effects on the development process in our country,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted after his visit to the Singapore pavilion.
The made in India helmet is designed to keep industrial, construction among other outdoor workers comfortable in high-temperature environments.
Expo 20202 days ago
Greater commercial and investment relationships between the two countries' private sectors were discussed
Expo 20202 days ago
The theatrical performance was inspired by the Dubai Ruler's book 'My Story'
Expo 20202 days ago
Huge line-up of events, including a drone show, planned for National Day
Expo 20203 days ago
She has converted her sketches of pavilions into a digital asset (NFTs).
Expo 20203 days ago
The team's shirts for the 2021-22 ISL season to display Expo 2020 lettering
Expo 20203 days ago
Designed by London-based architect Asif Khan, each gate has a set of two 21-metre-tall doors
Expo 20204 days ago
Women visitors can participate on Mondays at the Water Feature site
Expo 20204 days ago