Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed visits Seychelles, Montenegro pavilions

Dubai - Dubai Ruler expresses his appreciation for the efforts being undertaken across the globe to preserve and protect the environment.

By Web Report Published: Sun 10 Oct 2021, 9:41 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Oct 2021, 10:30 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today toured a number of pavilions at the Sustainability District at Expo 2020 including those of Seychelles and Montenegro.

The Dubai Ruler was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Mohammed said that conserving resources by rationalising their use is one of the main challenges facing humanity. Consolidated global efforts to ensure the sustainability of resources is essential to ensure the prosperity and wellbeing of future generations. The UAE recognised the need to address this critical issue at an early stage of its development, thanks to the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. All its mega projects across sectors have taken into account the need to balance development and resource conservation. This approach towards sustainable development has guided the country’s growth over the last 50 years and will continue to inform its development in the next 50 years, he said.

The Dubai Ruler began his tour with a visit to the Vision Pavilion, which is based on his book My Story. He then visited the Seychelles Pavilion, which showcases the natural beauty and history of the nation’s islands, the steps being taken to safeguard them, and the opportunities to take part in their preservation.

During the tour, Sheikh Mohammed learned about the country’s conservation efforts, its strategic ‘Blue Economy’ initiatives and other projects being implemented to secure the country’s present and future.

The Seychelles Pavilion is designed to highlight the importance of treasuring nature. Drawing from the country’s lost treasure myths and treasure hunting culture, the Pavilion features the hidden treasures of the island nation.

Later, the Dubai Ruler toured the Montenegro Pavilion, which showcases the European country’s natural wonders, focusing on five key elements: sea, mountains, rivers, lakes and biodiversity. The Pavilion also offers visitors an opportunity to relive the most significant episodes from the country’s rich history and enjoy its world-famous traditional hospitality.

During the tour, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his appreciation for the efforts being undertaken across the globe to preserve and protect the environment and save the planet.