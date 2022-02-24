Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed visits India, Pakistan pavilions

Dubai Ruler posted photos of his visit to the two pavilions on Thursday

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 6:41 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has visited the pavilions of India and Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, the Dubai Ruler posted photos of his visit to the two pavilions at Expo 2020 on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohammed said he renewed relations with the two countries during his visit.

According to the Expo 2020 Dubai website, India’s "massive 4-floor pavilion promises to captivate one and all with a brilliant mix of Ayurveda, Yoga, Space programme, and its fast-growing $ 2.5 trillion economy".

The Pakistan Pavilion is a "contextual showcase that positions the country's past, present and future against a cosmopolitan and global backdrop of interactivity and interconnections – an epic story of civilization that has led us to the present day", the Expo website says.