Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed visits German pavilion

The Dubai Ruler highlighted the importance of Germany’s participation at the world fair

By Wam Published: Sat 29 Jan 2022, 12:59 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the German pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of Germany’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai, given its extensive knowledge and experience in the field of innovation and in providing solutions that serve humanity.

Sheikh Mohammed also emphasised the opportunities that the mega event offers to share ideas and innovations that contribute to building a better future for humanity. The UAE is keen to support innovative ideas that seek to enhance people’s happiness and quality of life, he noted.

During the tour, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the various features of the German pavilion, located at the Sustainability District. Under the theme ‘Campus Germany’, the pavilion features sustainability-themed examples of innovation and ingenuity.

Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed on the pavilion’s individual exhibition spaces which have been designed to create an immersive experience for visitors. The pavilion features an ‘Energy Lab’, ‘Future City Lab’ and a ‘Biodiversity Lab’, which showcase various German innovations that promote sustainability.