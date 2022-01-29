Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed visits German pavilion

Visitors can also participate in a range of fitness activities during the Health and Wellness Week
Expo 20201 day ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the German pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.
During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of Germany’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai, given its extensive knowledge and experience in the field of innovation and in providing solutions that serve humanity.
Sheikh Mohammed also emphasised the opportunities that the mega event offers to share ideas and innovations that contribute to building a better future for humanity. The UAE is keen to support innovative ideas that seek to enhance people’s happiness and quality of life, he noted.
ALSO READ:
During the tour, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the various features of the German pavilion, located at the Sustainability District. Under the theme ‘Campus Germany’, the pavilion features sustainability-themed examples of innovation and ingenuity.
Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed on the pavilion’s individual exhibition spaces which have been designed to create an immersive experience for visitors. The pavilion features an ‘Energy Lab’, ‘Future City Lab’ and a ‘Biodiversity Lab’, which showcase various German innovations that promote sustainability.
Visitors can also participate in a range of fitness activities during the Health and Wellness Week
Expo 20201 day ago
It provides ten times better insulation than traditional clay bricks
Expo 20202 days ago
Mohammed Al Alawi and Mazen Al Alwi are both suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Expo 20202 days ago
250 pieces will be given out to participants to take home an event hosted by the Malaysia Pavilion
Expo 20202 days ago
New date for the performance will be announced soon
Expo 20203 days ago
Expo 2020 Dubai’s virtual visitation reached 72.5 million.
Expo 20204 days ago
About 3,500 participants turned up to take part in the second edition of Expo Run.
Expo 20206 days ago
All Expo staff and volunteers take frequent PCR tests to prevent the spread of infections at the world fair
Expo 20206 days ago