Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed visits Algerian pavilion

The Dubai Ruler says Expo 2020 gives participating nations an opportunity to showcase their history and heritage

Sheikh Mohammed tours the Algerian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. — Wam

By Wam Published: Tue 30 Nov 2021, 1:31 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, toured the Algerian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday. He was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

During the tour, Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE’s innovative initiatives and ambitious vision have enabled it to make key contributions to shaping the world’s future. The UAE’s visionary plans have helped the nation make major development strides and create vast improvements in people’s lives.

Sheikh Mohammed said Expo 2020 gives participating nations an opportunity to showcase their history and heritage, as well as their expertise and innovation that are contributing to creating a better future. Expo 2020 reflects Dubai’s and the UAE’s ethos of global cooperation, which has seen it forging synergistic partnerships with various countries and unlocking new opportunities for growth.

During the tour, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the components of the Algerian pavilion, which under the theme of ‘Voyage of Life’ showcases the country’s heritage and history and its vision for the future.

The pavilion, located in the Mobility District at Expo 2020 Dubai, features a golden lattice gateway symbolising a portal to Algeria’s culture, history and future. The Pavilion is modelled on the ‘casbah’ or white fortress buildings found in the city of Algiers.

He was also briefed on the major projects currently being implemented in Algeria, mainly in the renewable energy sector, which holds immense potential for growth especially in solar and wind energy. Sheikh Mohammed also learned about Algeria’s various natural resources and infrastructure projects.

At the end of the tour, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his admiration for the innovation showcased within the Algerian pavilion. He also praised ties between the two countries and wished Algeria continued prosperity and progress.