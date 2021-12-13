Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed tours pavilions of Central African Republic, Kyrgyzstan

The Dubai Ruler tours the pavilions of Russia and Uzbekistan at Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 20203 days ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited Expo 2020 and toured the Central African Republic’s pavilion at the mega global event along with Faustin-Archange Touadera, President of the Central African Republic.
At the pavilion, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed about the efforts of the Central African Republic to use technology to combat deforestation and protect wildlife.
Located in the Sustainability District, the Central African Republic’s pavilion showcases the country’s initiatives and achievements; tourism attractions and plans to develop the sector, which is a major contributor to the country’s economy; and its rich natural resources, mainly diamonds.
ALSO READ:
Sheikh Mohammed also visited the pavilion of Kyrgyzstan located within the Opportunity District at Expo 2020 and met with Akylbek Japarov, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.
Welcoming Kyrgyzstan’s participation in Expo 2020, Sheikh Mohammed said Expo 2020 offers a platform to showcase Kyrgyz culture and the country’s vision for the future. He exchanged views on a range of issues of common interest with Japarov and discussed ways of boosting cooperation between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan in various fields, especially education and healthcare.
The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan praised the robust ties between the UAE and his country and highlighted the educational projects that the UAE helped develop in Kyrgyzstan.
The Dubai Ruler tours the pavilions of Russia and Uzbekistan at Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 20203 days ago
At an event at Expo 2020, officials announce that Niger is poised to be the first country in Africa to eliminate river blindness
Expo 20204 days ago
The Saudi Crown Prince was in the UAE for a two-day official visit
Expo 20205 days ago
The leaders discussed issues of common interest and ways to boost bilateral cooperation
Expo 20205 days ago
Teams will need to combine physical strength, mental abilities and strategic thinking to face a series of unique obstacles
Expo 20205 days ago
Dubai Ruler praises Unesco's decision to adopt December 2 as World Futures Day
Expo 20206 days ago
Dubai Ruler conveys best wishes to Fiji Ratu Wiliame Katonivere for being sworn in as the President of the country
Expo 20206 days ago
The two leaders discussed ties between the countries
Expo 20201 week ago