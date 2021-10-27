Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed tours Lesotho, Turkey pavilions

The ABLF Talks at the Dubai Cares pavilion will highlight the need for hosting dialogues that showcase the integral qualities that define modern-day leaders as they seek to guide their organisations and countries responsibly
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the pavilions of Lesotho and Turkey at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Speaking during the tour, Sheikh Mohammed said global events hosted in the UAE contribute to further strengthening bilateral relation between nations, adding that Expo 2020 Dubai, which brings together 192 nations, offers a platform to explore new partnership opportunities between participating nations.
At the Lesotho pavilion, Sheikh Mohammed met with King Letsie III of Lesotho, and explored ways to enhance bilateral ties between the two countries in a range of fields.
The meeting also discussed Lesotho’s participation in Expo 2020, and the opportunities the event offers to promote bilateral relations in diverse spheres.
At the Lesotho pavilion, Sheikh Mohammed was introduced to the curated visual journey that informs visitors about the nation’s history, culture, ecology, cuisine and arts.
The pavilion demonstrates the extent to which the country has made significant strides since independence in 1966, showcasing the initiatives in digital connectivity and energy access that have had a profound impact on people’s lifestyles and the country’s economy.
Sheikh Mohammed also visited the Turkey pavilion, located in the Sustainability District. Under the theme ‘Creating the Future from the Origin of Civilisations’, the Turkey pavilion was designed to reflect the unique history of Anatolia, as well as to showcase nature the country’s sustainability goals.
Inspired by Gobeklitepe (Potbelly Hill), one of the first manifestations of human-made monumental architecture, the pavilion aims to offer a unique experience for visitors, highlighting Turkey’s perspective on the future, and to tell about the country’s nature and its sustainability goals.
