Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed thanks creators who brought his book to life

The ABLF Talks at the Dubai Cares pavilion will highlight the need for hosting dialogues that showcase the integral qualities that define modern-day leaders as they seek to guide their organisations and countries responsibly
Expo 20201 day ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai on Sunday toured the Vision Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and thanked the creators of the pavilion for bringing his book to life.
According to the Dubai Ruler’s tweet, the concept of the pavilion was based on his book “My Story” which features 50 stories from his life – his childhood, the story of Dubai, his stories on horses, and more.
Also read:
>> Inside a pavilion mapping Sheikh Mohammed's incredible journey
Located opposite the Women’s Pavilion, the grandiose structure that makes up the Vision Pavilion at the Expo is a sight for sore eyes. Within a time-span of 30 minutes, the visually-immersive experience takes the audience through the journey of Sheikh Mohammed’s life, all the way from his childhood, when the country was nothing but desert, to the present.
The rooms at the pavilion also take the audience through Sheikh Mohammed’s various hobbies and his everlasting quest for thrill and adventure. A gigantic sculpture of his favourite horse adorns the pavilion, with a commentary of Sheikh Mohammed’s poetry collection playing in the background.
The ABLF Talks at the Dubai Cares pavilion will highlight the need for hosting dialogues that showcase the integral qualities that define modern-day leaders as they seek to guide their organisations and countries responsibly
Expo 20201 day ago
Children made up a quarter of the total visits
Expo 20201 day ago
UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
Expo 20201 day ago
The only requirement is they have to apply for the paid-leave in advance
Expo 20201 day ago
The high-energy basketball games are set to wow spectators at the Expo's Sports, Fitness and Wellness Hub
Expo 20201 day ago
“As challenges rise, so has our level of determination to work together to create a better future," said the UN deputy secretary-general.
Expo 20202 days ago
The sides discussed the UN’s participation at the Expo and its importance in establishing constructive global partnerships
Expo 20202 days ago
National days and honour days at the world fair are opportunities to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus international participants
Expo 20202 days ago