Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed meets Prime Minister of Somalia

The two leaders discussed ways to expand cooperation in various vital sectors

By Wam Published: Mon 31 Jan 2022, 7:46 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Mohamed Hussein Roble, Prime Minister of the Republic of Somalia, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Welcoming the Roble, Sheikh Mohammed expressed the UAE's commitment to expand cooperation with Somalia in various vital sectors and enhance partnerships to further the mutual interests of the two countries. He said the UAE is keen to share the expertise it has gained from its successful projects in various fields, especially government operations, with countries across the world.

Roble expressed his deep appreciation for the support the UAE has extended to his nation, which has helped it overcome the challenges it faced. He also praised the unique development model adopted by the UAE that has enabled it to grow rapidly and sustainably, becoming a leading nation both in the region and globally.

Congratulating the UAE on the successful hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai, Roble said the global event reflects the UAE’s commitment to promoting harmony and understanding between nations, cultures and people, which stems from its deeply held values and ideals.