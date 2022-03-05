Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed meets leaders of Dominican Republic, Croatia

The Dubai Ruler's tour of the world fair also featured visits to the pavilions of Sudan and Mexico

By Wam Published: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 9:16 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday toured the pavilion of the Dominican Republic, where he met with Vice-President Raquel Peña.

Peña is currently visiting the UAE to participate in her country's National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed also visited the Croatia pavilion and met with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic,who is also visiting the UAE to participate in his country’s National Day celebrations at Expo 2020.

Sheikh Mohammed’s tour of Expo 2020 Dubai also featured visits to the pavilions of Sudan and Mexico.

At the pavilion of the Dominican Republic, Sheikh Mohammed discussed with Peña ways of boosting bilateral cooperation and advancing the strategic partnership between the two countries especially in the fields of trade, investment and tourism. Peña conveyed the greetings of the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, to Sheikh Mohammed.

The pavilion of the Dominican Republic highlights the country as one of the Caribbean’s most diverse nations and its status as a major tourist destination. The pavilion showcases the country’s tourist appeal, a combination of geographical beauty and rich culture, along with its economic success, grounded in free trade zones.

During his visit to the Croatian pavilion, Sheikh Mohammed met with Andrej Plenkovic and discussed new avenues to strengthen bilateral relations. Their discussion touched on the importance of dialogue as a means to end conflicts and promote peace and stability. The Croatian Prime Minister stressed his country’s keenness to advance bilateral cooperation with the UAE.

Carrying the theme ‘Croatia: Beyond Limits’, the country’s pavilion connects cultural cornerstones from each of the country’s regions. Dovetailing with the Expo 2020 subtheme of Mobility, the pavilion also focuses on the theme of ‘Mobility of the Mind’. The pavilion is inspired by some of Croatia’s greatest minds and how they influenced global culture, arts and resources. It also celebrates recent national triumphs, such as the country’s footballing success.

During his visit to the Mobility District, Sheikh Mohammed bstopped at the pavilion of Sudan, which highlights the country’s cultural diversity, ancient history and new development initiatives.

The pavilion’s Inventions and Innovations Room showcases products and solutions from the government, private sector, educational institutes, individuals, start-ups and SMEs. The pavilion’s architecture is inspired by the traditional Nubian house, known for its environmentally friendly design.

He also visited the Mexican pavilion, which showcases the country’s life, arts, culture and traditions. Visitors to the pavilion can enjoy a celebration of the nation’s world-famous celebration, Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead).

The Latin American nation’s pavilion showcases the country’s exceptional talent including artists, artisans and performers as well as works of art, archaeological objects and musical instruments.