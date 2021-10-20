Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed meets Abu Dhabi CP, shares hope for a 'beautiful future'

Dubai - They met at the UAE pavilion at the mega fair

By Web Report Published: Wed 20 Oct 2021, 2:58 PM Last updated: Wed 20 Oct 2021, 3:03 PM

When great minds and ideas come together, they build a promising future.

This is the hope that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressed on Wednesday.

The UAE VP's comments come after his latest meeting — held at Expo 2020 Dubai — with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

"Expo meetings are meetings of the future and meetings of great ideas. It is the meeting of great minds to create a more beautiful future," he tweeted.

