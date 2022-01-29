Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed fulfils boy's wish to take a selfie with him

The Dubai Ruler was touring the world fair.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, fulfilled the wishes of a young boy who wanted to take a selfie with him.

An Instagram video clip, which has already received over 21,000 likes, shows the young Arab boy running towards Sheikh Mohammed while he was on a visit to Expo 2020 Dubai.

"Our Sheikh, can I have a photo with you," the boy can be heard saying in the video.

The Dubai Ruler then pauses for a moment, keeps his hand over the boy's shoulder, and allows him to take a selfie.

Some time back, the Dubai Ruler had fulfilled the wish of a crying child who desperately wanted to take a picture with him at Expo 2020.

