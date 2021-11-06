Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan meets Luxembourg Crown Prince, tours pavilion

Expo 2020 offers hope for creating a new destiny for our planet, the Dubai Ruler said.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, on Saturday toured the Luxembourg pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and met the country's Crown Prince Guillaume.
The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen partnerships in various sectors.
"Expo 2020 brings nations together to share new ideas that can shape a better future," Sheikh Hamdan said on Twitter.
The three-storey Luxembourg pavilion, which is located in the Opportunity District, serves as a “laboratory for rethinking ever-pressing questions around natural resources”.
It features a green atrium that repurposes water from its air-conditioning system to water the plants and vegetation throughout the pavilion.
Visitors will be able to descend from the top floor to the bottom via a giant slide, a nod to the country’s annual fair.
