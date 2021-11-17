Expo 2020: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Philippine foreign affairs secretary discuss cooperation

Visitors have the option to either go to the Expo site to collect or request the item to be delivered to their doorstep
Expo 20202 days ago
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Teodoro Locsin, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines, at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Both parties reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to further develop joint cooperation across various sectors.
The meeting also dealt with issues of common interest and developments in the regional and international arenas.
The UAE Foreign Minister and his Philippines’ counterpart discussed the UAE’s organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai and the expo’s role in promoting collective international action and stimulating global economic growth.
ALSO READ:
Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Locsin, highlighting the UAE’s interest in strengthening and developing relations between the two friendly countries in various fields to achieve the common interests of the two sides and bring good to their peoples.
The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai.
Visitors have the option to either go to the Expo site to collect or request the item to be delivered to their doorstep
Expo 20202 days ago
Virtual visitations also rose to 15.7 million since October 1.
Expo 20202 days ago
Young visitor was also given a Season Pass to visit the mega-event
Expo 20203 days ago
Sheikh Mohammed meets with President of Brazil at Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 20204 days ago
During his visit to the Jordan pavilion, he was accompanied by Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh
Expo 20204 days ago
The track icon participates in 1.45 km charity run
Expo 20204 days ago
Meeting saw the signing of an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation between the UAE and Monaco
Expo 20204 days ago
Peru Pavilion shines the spotlight on a thriving multi-ethnic nation
Expo 20204 days ago