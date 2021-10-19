Expo 2020 Dubai: Saudi pavilion welcomes record number of visitors in one day

Dubai - Second to the UAE pavilion, the Saudi pavilion is the biggest and has broken three Guinness World Records

By SPA Published: Tue 19 Oct 2021, 1:09 PM

The Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday achieved a record number of daily visits, receiving a whopping 23,000 visitors in one day.

This took the total number of visits during the first two weeks of the pavilion's inauguration to more than 200,000 people from various age groups and nationalities. This milestone was added to the pavilion's list of achievements and records.

Eng Hussain Hanbazazah, the commissioner-general of Saudi Arabia pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, expressed happiness for the positive feedback and great interaction shown by the global audience visiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai during the first half of the month.

He stressed that the pavilion, since its first day, has succeeded in attracting the attention of visitors through its many activities that reflect the humanitarian wealth and the civil and development components of the Kingdom.

In addition, Saudi Arabia showcases a brilliant collection of heritage craft, popular folklore shows and famous dishes from various regions.

The Saudi pavilion is the biggest following the UAE pavilion and has broken three Guinness World Records for the biggest interactive illuminated floor, the tallest interactive water curtain and the biggest mirror with an interactive digital screen.

The pavilion's architecture is also iconic, nominating it to join the list of the most famous buildings in the world, especially because the design is in line with the highest standards of environmental sustainability.

The design also received the platinum certificate of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design from US Green Building Council (USGBC) for its sustainable design.