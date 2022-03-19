Expo 2020 Dubai: Saudi Arabia wins ‘Best Pavilion’ award

The one-millionth visitor received a special gift bag with delicious treats shipped straight from the Philippines
Expo 20202 days ago
Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has won the ‘Best Pavilion’ award, as well as two honorary awards.
The Kingdom was selected by EXHIBITOR magazine, which hands out awards for each edition of the world-famous exhibition.
The Saudi Arabia pavilion won the award in the ‘large suites’ category. It also received honorary awards for best exterior design and best display.
The pavilion had earlier won the Platinum Certificate in LEED by the US Green Building Council (USGBC). It also holds three Guinness World Records for the largest interactive light floor, the longest interactive water curtain and the largest interactive digital screen mirror.
ALSO READ:
EXHIBITOR magazine is the main evaluator of Expo world fairs and has organised the competition for more than 30 years. The magazine honours the best-designed exhibitions through the contest, based on the assessment of an international committee comprising design, marketing, and events experts.
The Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 has received over four million visitors. It provides an outstanding experience that takes visitors along a journey through the Kingdom’s past, present and future. Technology is mixed with knowledge and creative arts to reflect Saudi Arabia’s growth and prosperity in all fields.
The one-millionth visitor received a special gift bag with delicious treats shipped straight from the Philippines
Expo 20202 days ago
The special visit was arranged by Make A Wish UAE Foundation and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City.
Expo 20203 days ago
Over 2.7 million children have visited the mega fair
Expo 20204 days ago
VP underlines UAE's keenness to promote partnerships with African nations
Expo 20204 days ago
The region’s first World Expo will end on March 31.
Expo 20205 days ago
Part of the 'Fazaa' initiative that aims to revive the social traditions and culture of the UAE.
Expo 20206 days ago
The UAE pavilion held the second session of Dreamer Dialogues, a series of panel discussions, on Friday
Expo 20201 week ago
After the world fair ends, the exhibition site will be transformed into a futuristic '15-minute' city called District 2020
Expo 20201 week ago