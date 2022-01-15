Expo 2020 Dubai: Saudi Arabia celebrates 'Year of Saudi Coffee'

The pavilion showcases various sustainability features of the country’s long and illustrious history
Saudi Arabia's new initiative designating 2022 as the 'Year of Saudi Coffee' was celebrated at its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai with a short film and a range of java samples for visitors.
The short film highlighted the importance of the initiative, which was launched by the Saudi Ministry of Culture to celebrate the Kingdom's coffee. Coffee is one of the main elements in Saudi culture and folklore and is a symbol of hospitality for all segments of society.
Saudi Arabia is one of the world's most coffee consuming countries, and is currently striving to achieve self-sufficiency in Khawlani coffee beans and raising its economic return, with the aim of contributing to raising the non-oil GDP.
Visitors at the pavilion were given a chance to taste different types of coffee that are grown in various regions in the Kingdom.
The 'Year of Saudi Coffee' initiative aims to highlight the cultural diversity in the Saudi society and its distinguished hospitality, in addition to drawing attention to the Saudi Khawlani coffee as an authentic product.
