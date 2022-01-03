Expo 2020 Dubai: Region’s first vegan food festival to feature unique cuisine, organic spa

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 3 Jan 2022, 3:33 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai will be home to the Middle East’s first vegan food festival this January, presenting flavours from around the world with a game-changing culinary experience in association with Veganuary and Vegan Days.

Veganuary is a non-profit organisation that encourages people worldwide to go vegan during January – and beyond. During the 2021 campaign, more than 500,000 people took the pledge to try a vegan diet, with about 825 new vegan products and menu options launched around the world.

The food fest will bring together the greatest plant-based food the region has to offer, giving visitors the chance to sample nutritious vegan bites with a side of music, courtesy of a diverse line-up of DJs.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy an eco-marketplace filled with sustainable stalls, a vegan and organic spa, entertainment, and chef talks, making Expo 2020’s Vegan Food Festival a fun and informative day out for friends and families alike.

International F&B brands joining the Vegan Food Festival include Chuck Chick – Vegan Burgers, which serves plant-based classic cheeseburger, a southern-fried chick burger, classic dogs or loaded fries; Erpingham House, the UK plant-based restaurant, Vegan Dough Co, which is on a mission to show the world how delicious vegan pizza can be, with its innovative and indulgent food designed to help people fall in love with plant-based cuisine, Holy Carrot, a UK plant-based restaurant serving Asian-inspired dishes using natural ingredients.

Mylk, a 100-per-cent vegan chocolate and ice cream concept store based in Doha, Veg’d by Matthew Kenney, Not Just For Vegans, are other outlets.

Restaurants across the Expo 2020 site will also be participating in Veganuary.

Visitors can sign up at Veganuary.com and will receive all the tools and advice for an easy, delicious vegan lifestyle. Dubai Vegan Days (DXBvegandays) are events designed to bring the vegan community in the UAE together.

Visit the Vegan Food Festival at Expo 2020 Dubai every Friday, Saturday and Sunday between January 14 and 30 from 1200 to 0200 GST. Entry is free as part of an Expo ticket, no booking required. The festival takes place at Festival Garden, Wadi Avenue, Jubilee Park, near the Malaysia Pavilion.