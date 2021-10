Expo 2020 Dubai: Rajasthan Royals Group launches digital community for cricket fans

Dubai - The Next Innings initiative will tackle topics related to innovation in cricket and sports business

By Wam Published: Wed 6 Oct 2021, 12:45 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Oct 2021, 12:46 PM

Notable names from the world of cricket gathered at Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday as Rajasthan Royals Group — the owners of Expo-sponsored Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals — launched Next Innings, a digital community for cricket fans.

Ashes-winning former England captain Andrew Strauss, cricket broadcaster and former player Simon Hughes and Rajasthan Royals’ lead owner Manoj Badale took part in a Q&A session at the Garden on 1: Sports Lounge in Expo’s Mobility District.

The subject of innovation of cricket was on the agenda, in the context of the current IPL season and the forthcoming T20 Men’s World Cup – with the UAE playing host to games in both competitions – as well as addressing key issues facing the cricketing world.

The Next Innings initiative will tackle topics related to innovation in cricket and sports business, aiming to create a digital community of sports industry professionals and fans who take an interest in the subject.

Earlier this year, a partnership between Expo 2020 and Rajasthan Royals was announced for the 14th season of the IPL, which began in India in April and is currently being played in the UAE.

As part of the association, Expo 2020 Dubai appears on the front of the Rajasthan Royals’ jersey as principal sponsor, helping to spread the mega fair's message to millions of cricket fans all over the world.

