Expo 2020 Dubai: Qatar Pavilion receives over 800,000 visitors

The Qatar Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has received over 800,000 visitors since the beginning of the six-month-long mega event on October 1, 2021.
Located in the Sustainability District, the Qatar Pavilion houses two main galleries of exhibition spaces that provide visitors with the opportunity to explore Qatar’s past, present, and future through visual arts, sound effects, and music.
The pavilion uses architectural spaces to communicate the story of Qatar – blending heritage and culture with advanced modern technologies.
Offering a deeply immersive audio-visual experience, the pavilion features a wrap-around projection screen and six illusion mirror totems displaying six key themes that represent Qatar’s story.
Visitors are also invited to enjoy six illusion showcases that bring objects inside the pavilion to life. Situated between Gallery 1 and Gallery 2, the pavilion’s key exhibit is inspired by the overarching theme of “Bringing the World Together” and was built to commemorate Qatar stadiums as the upcoming venues for the Fifa World Cup 2022™.
“We are pleased to host people from all corners of the globe at the Qatar Pavilion and look forward to welcoming more visitors throughout Expo 2020 Dubai,” said Nasser bin Mohammed Almuhannadi, General Commissioner, Qatar Pavilion.
In December 2021, the Qatar Pavilion honoured the 500,00th visitor to the Qatar Pavilion with two business class airline tickets to Qatar.
Designed by a globally renowned architect, Santiago Calatrava, the Qatar Pavilion draws inspiration from the four elements presented in the Coat of Arms of Qatar, encompassing two crossed and curved swords, a Dhow, and an island with two palm trees.
