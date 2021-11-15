Expo 2020: Dubai Police recover purse containing more than Dh14,000 in cash

Visitors have the option to either go to the Expo site to collect or request the item to be delivered to their doorstep

Photo: File

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 15 Nov 2021, 12:55 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Nov 2021, 1:03 PM

A purse containing more than Dh14,000 in cash was one of 5,891 items that were recovered — and returned to their owners — by Dubai Police at Expo 2020 during the opening month of October.

The rest of the lost items included purses, wallets, mobile phones, laptops, credit cards, clothes, documents, and electronics left or forgotten behind at the mega event.

Brig Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of Dubai Police's criminal investigation team, said that the Lost and Found division of the force played an essential role in recovering many lost items left behind by owners in malls, airports, transports parks, entertainment hubs, and public places.

As part of police efforts to support the world exposition, the division had launched a smart service for such items at different sites at the mega event.

He added that police deployed 22 customer service points dedicated to receiving and returning lost and found items.

ALSO READ:

Items such as IDs, badges or mobile phones would be kept securely at these service points until their owners came to collect them. Items of unknown people such as clothes and precious items would be registered and saved until the owner was found.

Visitors to Expo 2020 can also use the Dubai Police app or the smart police stations (SPS) to report lost items and obtain a lost item certificate.

Col Al Jallaf said that most visitors do not realise they lost something until they are contacted and asked to collect their belongings. The police also offer visitors the option of picking their missing items at the Expo site or requesting the item be delivered to their doorstep.

The Lost and Found Division was set up in 1980 to achieve the goal of 'nothing lost in Dubai'.