Expo 2020 Dubai: Play real-life Squid Game at Korean Pavilion

If you missed the real-life Squid Game in Abu Dhabi, here’s another chance: The tournament from the hit Netflix show is now at Expo 2020 Dubai, Khaleej Times has learnt.
The traditional children’s games featured in the series will be held at the Korea Pavilion until November 14 — but without the deadly ‘elimination’.
Catch the Squid Game at the Expo every day from 3pm until 4pm.
Expo 2020 Dubai’s official Instagram page shared a video announcing the launch of the Squid Game on Sunday.
Participants in the video are seen playing the Dalgona candy game depicted in the second round of the life-and-death tournament played in the Netflix show. Organisers in pink costumes, as worn by guards in the series, were seen overseeing the games.
Since its release, the Squid Game fever has gripped viewers worldwide, including the UAE.
Memes and videos from the show dominate social media trends, and Squid Game attires have become one of the most searched Halloween costumes this year.
Dot Cafe in Ajman is even serving cappuccino with a side of Dalgona (honeycomb) candy.
Last week, the Korean Cultural Centre in Abu Dhabi hosted the games, for which over 300 people registered.
The Korean drama, written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, has topped Netflix’s global charts. The nine-episode show follows the story of 456 cash-strapped contestants risking their lives for a tempting prize.
